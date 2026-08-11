Former US Covid chief Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private texts on vaccine safety and pregnancy revealed
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Former US Covid chief Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private texts on vaccine safety and pregnancy revealed

The committee also released entries from Fauci’s personal diary between 2019 and 2022

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Coronavirus, US News, Health, Politics

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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