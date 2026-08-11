Baba Vanga’s most accurate predictions as two of her 2026 prophecies have already played out

We’ve passed the halfway point in 2026 and two of Baba Vanga chilling predictions have already come true. So what’s next?

The year has been an eventual one so far, from the record-breaking heatwaves, the drama surrounding the World Cup, and also political tensions, and devastating natural disasters.

But one mystic claimed to have seen it coming, after previously predicting tragic events such as 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2004 tsunami, and a lot more.

Baba Vanga made numerous predictions before their death at the age of 84 in 1996. The Bulgarian clairvoyant alleged the year 2026 would be plagued with environmental disasters and the rise of artificial intelligence.

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What are Baba Vanga’s most accurate predictions?

Baba Vanga made several predictions before her death (Getty Stock)

The 9/11 attacks

In 1989, Baba Vanga allegedly foresaw that there will be a 'horror' that will see the 'American brethren fall after being attacked by steel birds.'

It is believed she was referring to the Twin Towers and hijacked planes ('steel birds') while even the reference of 'bush' could've been a nod to the then US president, George W. Bush.

Although there is no original written record of this, the prediction is one of the most referenced.

Barack Obama election

When Obama was elected the 44th president, he became the first person of African descent to serve in the role.

People often say that Vanga predicted this historic feat would happen years before Obama’s victory.

However, Vanga also said that Obama would be the ‘last’ U.S. president and we now that he was succeeded by Donald Trump, who was then replaced by Joe Biden, before Trump returned to the White House for a second term.

The rise of AI

Believers also claim she predicted that 2026 could be the year we see artificial intelligence begin to dominate key sectors, which has led to disruption in the job market and growing ethical concerns.

In recent months, a number of major companies have announced job cuts while citing AI as a key factor, noting that technology is developing in ways that allow them to automate tasks that were previously carried out by human employees, as per Business Insider.

Did Baba Vanga predict AI? (Getty Stock)

International warfare

Some followers of Vanga state she predicted a third world war. Although we haven't reached that point, According to interpretations, Baba Vanga foresaw China's seizure of Taiwan and a head-to-head clash between Russia and the US.

Natural disasters

Baba Vanga reportedly warned of severe natural disasters in 2026.

In June, two devastating magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes hit Venezuela, killing thousands and causing widespread destruction.

Europe has also battled an intense summer heatwave of extremely high temperatures, with countries including Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy experiencing record-breaking temperatures. There have also been destructive wildfires.

Torrential rainfall triggered catastrophic flash floods across parts of Asia this year, and the US has continued to grapple with severe storms.