Newly released footage shows what drunk driver asked cops after killing bride on her wedding day
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Newly released footage shows what drunk driver asked cops after killing bride on her wedding day

Jamie Lee Komoroski chatted about ice cream, cereal and her new kitten while handcuffed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Jamie Lee Komoroski, South Carolina, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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