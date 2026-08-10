Trump drops new Reflecting Pool evidence from 'highly credible witness' despite case being abandoned

The POTUS has shared alleged evidence from 'a highly credible witness' against David Hearn despite all charges against the former Olympian being dropped.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been getting a $14 million refresh ahead of the USA's 250th anniversary, however, the renovations were seemingly thwarted when algae cropped up.

Cue Donald Trump accusing 'vandals' of messing with the pool and even former Olympian canoeist David Hearn facing up to a decade behind bars, accused of tearing a piece of newly installed sealant up and indicted by a federal grand jury on a single felony count of property destruction.

However, earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped all criminal charges against Hearn, government lawyers admitting the excessive peeling seen on the pool was the result of a 'flawed installation by the contractor' and a 'rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration.'

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Alas, Trump has continued to double down on Hearn, taking to Truth Social to share 'witness testimony' against Hearn.

The case may be officially closed, but not in Trump's eyes (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What 'new evidence' has Donald Trump revealed?

In a post to Truth Social on August 9, Trump wrote: "ALERT: A National Park Service career employee, a highly credible witness, saw David Hearn (ActBlue) in broad daylight vandalize the Reflecting Pool by 'violently\ ripping and tugging at the Pool’s somewhat delicate coating.

"The National Park Service employee provided this witness testimony to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in early July, as seen below."

Trump's post then shares a screenshot of the apparent said testimony, highlighting the section which reads: "The NPS employee, W-1, stated that the defendant then knelt, placed both hands into the reflecting pool - below the surface of the water - and started to 'violently' rip and tug at a large portion of the blue pool coating."

And this is apparently just one of 'numerous other events' which 'took place'.

The Pool remains partially filled (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What are the other 'numerous events' which 'took place' at the Reflecting Pool?

Trump alleged 'an acid like material' was also used on 'the just installed grass adjoining the Pool'.

"On it were written the letters, “86 47,” a phrase probably gotten from James Comey," he added.

The post continued: "There was substantial other damage to the Reflecting Pool, also but, unfortunately, there is no video or proof, other than the damage, itself.

"We are working on the Pool, and it will reopen shortly. As with many jobs, there was also some contractor error done by rushing the job for a July 4th opening, but it was a very small area of this massive Pool, and was relatively inconsequential. Security cameras have been, and are being, installed. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

It follows Trump stating he was 'extremely disappointed' in the outcome of the case and Hearn's lawyers noting the dismissal 'has not eliminated the possibility that Mr Hearn could again become the target of prosecution should political pressure yet again prevail over the facts and the evidence now reflected in the government's motion to dismiss'.

And representatives of Hearn have since responded.

What representatives of Hearn have said

Counsel for Hearn, Norm Eisen of Democracy Defenders Fund, Mary Dohrmann of Washington Litigation Group, told UNILAD: "The government is continuing to attack an innocent man. Our first filing in the case on July 10 included photographic evidence from before Mr Hearn touched the Reflecting Pool proving that he caused no damage.

"Our other filings provided even more proof. Finally, the US Attorney's own motion on July 31 admitted the damage was caused by 'a botched installation and not vandalism'.

"We are reviewing all legal remedies, including for this continued harassment. It is outrageous."