President Donald Trump has revealed he'll soon have the evidence he needs to prove his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was subjected to acts of vandalism after warning Americans of the consequences.

Trump's major renovation of the Washington DC National Mall's water feature has experienced a number of issues since its project was completed ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations and America's 250th anniversary.

This included painting the bottom of the pool 'American Flag Blue' and cost more than $14,000,000 to complete.

However, this soon became apparent something wasn't right, as the paint quickly started peeling off and the water was seen turning green from algae weeks later.

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Trump has been blaming the issues on supposed 'vandalism'.

He alleged at the time: "We’ve had some real problems with vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial."

Donald Trump has claimed 'thugs' are responsible for harming the Reflective Pool (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

He said: "Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.

"No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work."

He has since insisted he is on the hunt for something 'vandal proof' to keep the pool protected and also his intent to find the 'deranged vandals' he claimed created a '350-foot slit from one end to the other' of the pool.

“The Reflecting Pool, so badly damaged by Deranged Vandals, has been emptied as the massive slash gets repaired. We got it through the great July Fourth Weekend. What kind of animals would do such a thing?” Trump posted just yesterday (July 17) on Truth Social. “We are looking for a Vandal Proof material, but such a thing should not have been necessary.”

Trump says he's looking for 'vandal proof' material ( Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The Scum in Court will hopefully be prosecuted to the MAX,” Trump added.

He also warned that being found guilty of committing vandalism of the pool could end up costing a perpetrator up to 10 years behind bars.

He wrote in another Truth Social post after the pool's issues began to come to light: "Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!

"It has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!).

"Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!"

His warning comes after he scathed in a July 14 post that the pool had been drained to fix its problems that had been caused by 'thugs'.

He said: "We drained the beautiful ‘Reflecting Pool’ today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago.

"We wanted to wait until after the July 4th Weekend. The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs.

"The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight basin. It will be refilled and put back into service soon. These Country hating sleazebags should pay a big price for the damage done. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT."