Officials share new details about Florida woman killed by 13ft alligator as her final moments shared

Florida wildlife officials have confirmed that a 13-foot alligator was responsible for killing a 31-year-old woman who had stopped for a swim during a hike with her boyfriend.

Brittany Clark died on June 28 after being attacked in the Little Big Econ State Forest, located just northeast of Orlando, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Authorities captured and killed two alligators found near the site of the attack, one measuring 12.5 feet and the other 13 feet, and DNA testing has since confirmed the larger of the two animals was responsible for Clark's death.

Clark was hiking with her boyfriend, Chance Allison, along with friends and her dogs, when the group stopped for a swim in the Econlockhatchee River.

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She was standing in around three feet of water when the alligator lunged, grabbing her arm before pulling her into a death roll, a behavior in which alligators latch onto prey and violently spin in the water.

Britanny Clark was killed by an Alligator while going for a slim near Orlando, Florida. Facebook/Brittany Clark

How did Brittany Clark's boyfriend try to save her from the alligator?

Allison attempted to save Clark by wrestling the animal away from her, but was himself pulled into the water in the process.

The alligator briefly released Clark before biting her other arm. Allison continued fighting to free her and eventually succeeded, at which point the alligator retreated, though Clark had already sustained severe injuries.

According to reporting by WOFL, the medical examiner's report said she suffered a partially severed left arm and an open fracture to her right arm as a result of the attack.

Allison and Clark's best friend managed to pull her to shore while other members of the group called 911. Frantic calls placed during the incident captured the panic of those trying to get help. "Bad, real bad please, hurry... she's losing a lot of... please hurry," one caller said. When a dispatcher asked how severe the injuries were, the caller replied, 'Horrible', before describing that both of Clark's arms had been affected by the attack.

First responders detected a faint pulse and rushed Clark to hospital, but she died en route, according to the FWC. She was officially pronounced dead at 2:48pm.

Allison later shared a tribute to Clark on Facebook, writing, "I'm just still in disbelief of what took place. We had so many things planned out and memories to be made." He added, "You were such a special person and did not deserve to go out in such a way. I love you and don't worry about shady and hokie I'll take care of them forever," referring to Clark's dogs.

How common are fatal alligator attacks in Florida?

Officials have not speculated on what prompted the attack, but noted that alligators can become territorial during mating season, which runs from April through June.

Clark's death marked the third alligator fatality reported in Florida within a seven-day period, with two of the deaths occurring within 24 hours of each other in Central Florida.

Fatal alligator attacks remain rare overall, according to FWC data, which recorded just two fatalities in the state last year, two in 2023, and one each in 2022, 2019, 2018 and 2016.

The FWC has urged residents and visitors to only swim in designated areas, keep pets leashed and away from the water, and avoid feeding or handling alligators, while maintaining a safe distance from the animals at all times.