Officials share new details about Florida woman killed by 13ft alligator as her final moments shared
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Officials share new details about Florida woman killed by 13ft alligator as her final moments shared

Her boyfriend tried to save her from the 13-foot reptile during a horrifying attack

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Florida, Nature

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford