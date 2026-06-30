A woman has died after an alligator bit one of her arms off while she was hiking with her boyfriend and best friend near Orlando, Florida.

The 31-year-old woman from Orlando was out on Sunday, June 28, when the tragic incident happened, in which they were said to be in the Econlockhatchee River, to cool off.

It is said they were kneeling in water that was 3 foot deep at the time of the attack, with people heard 'screaming and crying' in a 911 phone call obtained by NBC News.

“OK, both her arms, both her arms, both her arms are off, like, basically," the a woman could be heard saying during the phone call.

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Grant Eller, a lieutenant with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told the outlet that the woman's boyfriend was 'trying to get her arms away from the alligator’s mouth' during the call.

The alligator bit off the woman's arm, with one 'hanging by a thread'

The outlet reports that the dispatcher asked whether the 31-year-old 'still had her arms attached to her,' to which the woman on the line responded by saying that one of them was 'hanging by a thread'.

She then chillingly told the dispatcher that the victim's other arm was 'gone'.

Rescue workers soon arrived, as more screaming was heard in the background of the calls.

Unfortunately, the woman, who hasn't yet been identified, tragically died before rescue workers could transport her to a hospital.

Although it is unclear what caused the fatal attack, Eller explained to the outlet that it was the end of mating seasons, meaning the reptiles are 'more territorial' this time of year. In the past seven days, three attacks have been reported.

As per batchgeo, summer months, (May through to August) have seen the most alligator attacks in the United States, with June notably having the highest amount.

There have been three reported alligator attacks in Florida in the last seven days (Getty Stock Image)

Two alligators were found at the scene, with experts undergoing DNA tests to see whether it was the 12ft or 13ft alligator who carried out the attack.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they had recorded over 450 alligator bites on people in the state between 1948 and 2001, 30 of which proved fatal.

It is estimated by the organization that there are around 1.3 million gators in Florida.

Despite this, alligator attacks which cause serious injuries are said to be rare in the state of Florida and in the United States as a whole.



















