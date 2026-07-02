The father of a 31-year-old who died after an alligator bit off one of her arms at a state park near Orlando has opened up about their heartbreaking final phone call.

Brittany Clark was swimming in the Econlockhatchee River with friends on Sunday (June 28) when she was viciously attacked by an alligator lurking just three feet deep in the water.

The victim had been hiking in the Little Big Econ State Forest with her boyfriend, Chance Allison, and her best friend, Jayden Hernandez, and the three had gone into the river to cool off when, just moments later, their world was turned upside down.

During the attack, Clark’s boyfriend was still trying to get her arms away from the alligator’s mouth when he called 911 for help.

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The 31-year-old was fatally attacked while swimming with friends (Facebook)

But in the emergency call obtained by NBC News, the friend can be heard saying: "OK, both her arms, both her arms, both her arms are off, like, basically.

"One of them is, like, very hanging on by a thread, and the other was off."

Clark died before rescue workers could get her to a hospital, officials reported.

Her dad, Robert, who previously served in the US Navy, admitted that the family are completely heartbroken.

Speaking to the New York post, Robert said: "I received a call on Sunday from Brittany’s roommate Jayden and she was explaining as it was happening.

"They were trying to keep her alive and waiting for the authorities to show up."

Her roommate previously said the trio had joked about there being an alligator in the shallow water.

Her dad revealed the details of the horrifying phone call (Facebook)

Writing in a Facebook post earlier this week, she said: "There were air bubbles within our little triangle we made with our bodies in the water and I commented on how it might be a sneaky gator and Chance, Brittany’s boyfriend, swam right over it to show nothing was there, and nothing was there.

"Britt literally commented on how she thought he was gonna act like he got attacked and we just laughed because he would never do that because he’s an amazing person.

"And just a few minutes later my best friend got attacked."

Her boyfriend said the 31-year-old 'loved going out on the water every chance she could', but noted that never 'in a million years would we have seen this nightmare come about'.

In a statement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said: "A 13-foot alligator found at the incident location, and a 12.5-foot alligator half a mile away were captured and killed. Samples from the alligators have been collected and the FWC's investigation into this incident remains active.

"The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the victim's family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time."

This incident was the third reported alligator attack in the past seven days.