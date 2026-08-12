Son shares horrifying details from mom's alligator attack that left arm 'hanging by a thread'

A woman has lost half her arm after being attacked by an alligator, her son speaking out about the 'crazy situation' and how 'calm' his mom remained.

On August 8, Dina Spann was out boating with her family on Silver River in Marion County, Florida when out of nowhere, an alligator emerged from the depths.

Zach Guerrina, her son, who was with her on the day but left his mom with other relatives, has shared the family's account of the moment the gator 'came towards' his mom.

He told The Post: "She tried to shoo it away with a stick and it attacked her."

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Spann fought back against the alligator's clamped jaw with all her might.

Guerrina explained his mom fought to 'hold' the alligator's 'mouth shut' to prevent it from 'biting on her legs' while also battling to swim herself to the top of the river to breath.

Miraculously, she managed to escape and make it back onto the river's bank.

A boat was thankfully passing by and she was able to seek refuge with those onboard.

However, she soon realised her arm was worse for wear.

The family were out boating onSilver River (Google Maps)

Guerrina recounted: "They tied up the arm with an anchor rope as well, so it had her bathing suit top and an anchor rope on her right arm, and she was just as calm as a f*cking cucumber."

"It was a crazy situation and she was the calmest one there, with her arm hanging off by a f*cking thread."

Spann was rushed to hospital where her righ arm had to be amputated below the elbow - the alligator having bitten off her ring finger up to her knuckle on her left hand, before locking onto her right arm.

She remains in hospital undergoing treatment for her injuries.

However, her son notes she's in 'good spirits' all things considered and is taking the amputation heroically, grateful one of the younger members of family weren't attacked instead.

John Gamache was on a boat nearby when Spann was attacked, has also spoken out about the incident and how he rushed to help the mom after hearing her screams for help.

Boater John Gamache helped rescue the mom (YouTube/ FOX 35 Orlando)

He told Fox 35 Orlando: "I looked up river [...] a couple of hundred feet and saw an alligator head way above the water.

"[...] It did pull her under for a while. And looking at the extent of her injury, it was, there was a lot of action going on underwater. By the time I'd got there, she had surfaced. The boat helped scare the alligator away."

Gamache quickly spotted 'a cloud of blood,' and realised the extent of Spann's injuries, helping her into the boat and helping tie the wound off.

Spann's family made sure to update Gamache which he noted was 'heartwarming,' reflecting how he was relieved she survived the attack.

He reflected how he's been going to the same Springs his entire life but has never seen an alligator attack before.

Swimming in the lake is reportedly banned.

However, Guerrina is calling for more permits to be approved to hunt the large animals by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FOX 35 Orlando reports a nine foot eight inch gator has since been found by officials and 'removed' from the lake.