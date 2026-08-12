Dad, 59, dies of rare cancer after mistaking abdominal pain for 'pulled muscle'
Home>News>Health

Dad, 59, dies of rare cancer after mistaking abdominal pain for 'pulled muscle'

Harmi Kainth had the same cancer as Sydney Towle

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: PA Real Life

Topics: Health, UK News, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: