Sick of It All frontman and founder Lou Koller has died at the age of 59 following a two year battle with adenocarcinoma cancer.

In June 2024, the music star revealed that his doctor had found a tumour in his esophagus that went into his stomach. The band then canceled their European Tour as he underwent treatment.

After completing his final round of chemotherapy, the star had been declared cancer-free, but months later, shared the devastating news that it had returned, telling fans in a social media video that it was 'back to square one'.

In a statement following his tragic death, the band penned: “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

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Lou was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Adenocarcinoma is a cancer that starts in gland cells, also called glandular cells, as per MayoClinic.

It's one of the most common type of cancers affecting the organs, and can affect a number of different parts of the body, including the esophagus, stomach, prostate and pancreas.

What are the symptoms of adenocarcinoma?

Symptoms can vary widely depending on what type of adenocarcinoma a person has. However, Cleveland Clinic states there are a number of 'overlapping symptoms' which include:

Bloating

Pain near the organ affected

Changes in weight and/or appetite

Blood in bodily fluids. These can include saliva, urine, and feces.

The band paid tribute to the frontman on social media (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images)

What are the symptoms of Esophageal adenocarcinoma?

As per the site, those with Esophageal adenocarcinoma may experience:

Coughing

Difficulty swallowing

Indigestion

A pressure or burning feeling in the chest

Many may also experience hoarseness. As mentioned above, symptoms widely vary depending on where the cancer is located, although some are similar. For example, stomach adenocarcinoma symptoms may also include difficulty swallowing and indigestion, but can also include feeling full after only eating little amounts of food.

As always, those with any concerns should visit their doctor.

This year would have marked the 40th year of the New York hardcore band, which was founded in 1986 in Queens. Alongside Lou, the band was also founded by his brother Pete Koller and drummer, Armand Majidi.



















