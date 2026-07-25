Warning: This article contains information which some readers may find distressing.

A year before her murder, Celeste Rivas Hernandez had fallen pregnant and was made to have an abortion when she was just 13 years old, according to police.

D4vd has been accused of killing the teenager, whom he is believed to have had a sexually abusive relationship with.

His preliminary hearing took place in Los Angeles yesterday (July 24), where harrowing information about his alleged crimes were revealed by prosecutors.

Advert

Some details that came to light was that the singer apparently had dozens of text messages and photographs on his cellphone that show that the 21-year-old had impregnated Celeste and then convinced her to have an abortion, LA Times reports.

This is said to have happened a year before Celeste's body was found dismembered in the back of a Tesla that was registered in D4vd's name. His legal name is David Anthony Burke.

Singer D4vd has been accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez (Jun Sato/WireImage)

Los Angeles Police Det. Corey Farell and Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Beth Silverman showed hundreds of pictures and texts (which spanned from November 2023 to March 2025) that showed both D4vd and Celeste discussing their sexual interactions and pregnancy fears.

It's believed that Celeste had her abortion in January 2024.

In one of the messages shown to the court, D4vd asked Celeste when she was going to get 'it' (her abortion) done. She replied saying 'two days'.

D4vd then asked: "also my mother always told me to ask this question if I was ever in this situation … it is mine right?"

Celeste said it was 'of course' his.

As well as the text messages, police say they found nearly 50 photographs of Celeste naked or the pair engaged in sex acts.

D4vd was arrested in April (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Other information that was presented at the hearing was that apparent bloodstains in the garage of singer D4vd’s Hollywood home was a strong DNA match for 14-year-old Celeste.

Police technicians took the samples from a rubber floor mat, a rowing machine and a Tesla charger in the garage, and LA police criminalist Samantha Tosch said they matched those of Celeste.

The evidence was revealed on the third day of a preliminary hearing in a Los Angeles court, where a judge will decide if D4vd should stand trial on charges of murder, sexual abuse of a child and mutilation of a body.

He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have said they will vigorously defend him.