Singer D4vd officially charged with murder of teen girl found dismembered in his car

D4vd has officially been charged with first-degree murder after the remains of a teenage girl were found in his car.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges today (April 20), just a few days after the 21-year-old singer was arrested.

The dismembered body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered in D4vd's Tesla last year, sparking an investigation into the matter.

The teenage girl had been reported missing by her parents in 2024. She was just 13 years old at the time of her disappearance and is believed to have been 14 when she died, AP News reports.

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Per the news outlet, D4vd's (real name David Burke) charges include special circumstances — lying in wait, committing a crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation.

D4vd, who performed at Coachella last year, has been charged with murder (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

According to Hochman, there's evidence to suggest that Celeste was a witness to an investigation of sexual acts committed by Burke while she was under 14 years old, says BBC News.

The young girl was last seen in April 2025 after visiting D4vd's Hollywood Hills home. Her remains were then discovered in a Tesla registered in D4vd's name five months later.

Following his arrest on April 17, his lawyers spoke out and insisted that he's innocent.

Authorities held a press briefing today (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter issued the following statement to LADbible Group: "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.

"There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

A timeline of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death and the allegations against D4vd

The singers' lawyers said that he's innocent (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

April 2024

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, aged 13, is reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third time she is reported missing that year, but tragically she is never seen by her parents again.

April 25 2025

D4vd’s debut album Withered is released. It debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard chart, with 30,000 units sold in the first week. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that 80 percent of the album was made on his phone and he recorded vocal takes in his sister’s closet.

August 5 2025

D4vd begins a world tour, starting with a gig in Del Mar, California.

September 8 2025

Hernandez’s severely decomposed body is found in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to D4vd. D4vd’s representatives say he is cooperating with the investigation.

September 9 2025

D4vd performs as planned at The Fillmore Minneapolis, despite the ongoing investigation around Rivas’ death.

September 18 2025

Rivas’ family create a fundraiser and release a statement, which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.” More than $24,000 is raised for them.

September 19 2025

D4vd cancels the rest of his world tour, and the deluxe version of his debut album is not released as planned.

November 24 2025

The Los Angeles medical examiners officer receives a court order preventing any details of Rivas’ death from being released to the public.

April 16 2026

D4vd is arrested and held without bail.

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