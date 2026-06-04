Adult star Lena the Plug has brutally shut down reports that she has filed for divorce from her husband of three years, YouTuber Adam22 - after alleging a fraudster had filed the papers on her behalf.

According to a TMZ report earlier this week, Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, filed for divorce from YouTube star Adam Grandmaison on her birthday (June 1), and the demands of the split had been made public.

However, Lena revealed on Thursday that this information was categorically untrue, as she herself hadn’t filed the papers, but a fraudster pretending to be her, had done so instead.

In a lengthy video update shared on Instagram, Lena explained that the individual in question had tried to file the papers multiple times but kept filling them in incorrectly, causing the documents to be sent to Lena’s home address for rectification.

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Yet in a worrying twist, on the most recent attempt, it appears they had been successful in filing for divorce in her name, even leading to a case number to be issued regarding the petition.

“On my birthday, I was on Rodeo with Adam and my daughter, shopping for my birthday. Not at the court house filing for divorce,” she told the camera while refuting the claims made in the TMZ article.

She also went on to call out their inaccurate reporting that she only received $3000 a month in spousal support with no other access to the couples joint finances, again, something she stated was categorically false.

Even more worryingly, there appeared to be no quick solution to the issue now that a legal ball had been set in motion, with Lena explaining that even the court was unsure of how to proceed.

Lena the Plug and Adam22 are still going strong despite reports to the contrary (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“How am I going to undo this?” She asked. “When I called the courthouse, I was like is there actually a case number under my name? And they’re like yeah, so what do I do? ‘We don’t know, since you filed this.’ Yeah, but not me, this other person who I guess we can call a crazy psycho stalker fan maybe.

Revealing her theory for what could have prompted the bizarre turn of events, Lena went on to share: “My theory is that they’re talking to a catfish person that is pretending to be me and claiming that Adam does all this awful stuff to me. Help me get out of it type thing, send me money, I need help. So they’re being duped by this person.”

The same person even had the police come to perform a welfare check on Lena on two different occasions, prompting Lena to have to defend herself and tell the attending cops that she was not, in fact, being abused in any capacity by Adam.

At the conclusion to the video, Lena assured fans that her marriage was still going strong, with the star and her husband having recently marked their 10th anniversary.





Alongside the video, she also penned a further caption explaining the bizarre situation, which read: "About a month ago, I opened my mailbox and discovered that someone had been repeatedly attempting to file for divorce on my behalf using forged signatures. It was incredibly unsettling.

“I became even more concerned when I realized the name on the filing matched the same person who had previously requested multiple wellness checks on me. Based on guidance from law enforcement, I filed a police report for identity theft.

“Unfortunately, that did not stop the situation. Somehow, the filing was eventually accepted, and now I have to hire an attorney to correct a legal process that I never initiated.

“For anyone wondering: I am not getting divorced. I love my husband, and I love our life together.

My genuine belief is that the person responsible thinks they are helping me because they have been misled by someone online pretending to be me. This situation is RIDICULOUS and I can’t believe it’s real life.”