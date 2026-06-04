Lena the Plug's name explained after 'filing for divorce' from Adam22

Lena the Plug has explained where she got her name after filing for divorce from her husband.

Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, filed for divorce from her husband of three years Adam22, requesting custody of their daughter and division of a $1.1 million entertainment studio in her filing on her 35th birthday.

Now, a video of Lena speaking to Jason Nash has resurfaced in which she spills the beans on where she got her unusual stage name.

Given Lena's profession in the adult entertainment industry, some might have previously assumed that her name was somehow connected to her job, given that there is a whole category of 'plug' which is associated with adult activities.

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But Lena revealed that despite this being an obvious connection, this is not actually where she got her stage name from at all.

In a surprising twist, it turns out that her name is actually connected to work, just not in the way that you might think.

Lena opened up about how she got her name (Albert L. Ortega/FilmMagic)

"I wish I could tell it was something really fun and sexy," Lena told Nash.

She revealed that at a previous job, before she entered the adult industry, her boss referred to her as 'the plug'.

"My old boss called me 'the plug' because I was just a very good employee," Lena said, with this indicating that she was very 'plugged in' as an employee.

As for how she ended up becoming publicly known as this, Lena explained that people sometimes find her surname Nersesian difficult to pronounce, so started going by 'Lena the Plug' on her social media channels.

And the rest, they say, is history.

Lena recently filed for divorce (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

Lena has recently hit the headlines after filing for divorce from Adam Grandmaison, known online as Adam22, saying in her filing that the pair haven't been together since April 15.

In the filing, she claimed that she doesn't have access to any 'financial resources', with the filing saying: "I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates."

The pair were married for three years, and ran a podcast together where Lena would sleep with the guests, with this then being shared to their OnlyFans accounts.

Meanwhile Adam would also create content with people outside of their relationship.

One notable person was adult performer Jason Luv, with Adam and Jason even staging a boxing match after he slept with Lena.