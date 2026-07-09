Woman arrested for posting Game of Thrones meme on city councilman’s page now suing city after losing job
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Woman arrested for posting Game of Thrones meme on city councilman’s page now suing city after losing job

She claimed the post was intended as 'political commentary'

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/azcentral.com and The Arizona Republic

Topics: US News, Court, Politics, Social Media

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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