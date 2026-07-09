Charlie Kirk's family demands evidence against suspected killer is made public for 'world to see'
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Charlie Kirk's family demands evidence against suspected killer is made public for 'world to see'

A judge flinched while watching a video of the shooting this week, but it still hasn't been shown to the public

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, Utah, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford