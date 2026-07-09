Charlie Kirk's family demands evidence against suspected killer is made public for 'world to see'

The preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk has entered its third day, with new details emerging about the events leading up to his arrest.

Tyler Robinson is accused of fatally shooting the right-wing political activist while he was speaking at a Turning Point USA rally on the campus of Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Following the shooting, authorities launched a manhunt that ended the following night when Robinson turned himself in, after a family member reportedly grew suspicious he was involved, according to a previous report from PEOPLE.

Earlier this week, prosecutors introduced several videos from the day of the shooting during the hearing.

Per PEOPLE, these were shown to Judge Tony Graf but not to the public, and the judge appeared to flinch while watching footage of the shooting.

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Now, as the hearing continues, Kirk's family has spoken out about how they believe the case should be handled going forward.

Kirk's family has spoken out about how they believe the case should be handled going forward. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What has Charlie Kirk's family said about the evidence?

According to the Associated Press (AP), Kirk's family is calling for the release of video footage and other evidence from the case, including a recorded interview between investigators and Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs, arguing the details "should be made public for the world to see."

The comments came from Kirk family attorney Jeffrey Neiman, who represents Kirk's widow Erika Kirk and his parents, and were made in court on Wednesday as Judge Graf considered whether parts of Twiggs' interview and other evidence should be published.

Judge Tony Graf Jr. is overseeing the case (Utah Courts)

The AP reported that Neiman said he'd been reluctant to weigh in during proceedings so far, but wanted the family's position on record.

"The Kirk family believes strongly that if the evidence is being admitted in this preliminary hearing, it should be made public for the world to see," Neiman said in court.

"To not be transparent here, to not be open, to not let the world see what happened, will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system."

Judge Graf has since ordered prosecutors to prepare an edited version of Twiggs' interview, containing only the excerpts he is considering allowing to be shown in court, by Thursday morning.

22-year-old Tyler Robinson is facing aggravated murder charges following the death of Charlie Kirk (Office of Utah Governor)

Why Tyler Robinson's defense wants the footage kept private

Robinson's defense attorney, Richard Novak, has argued that making Twiggs' interview public could jeopardise his client's right to a fair trial.

Novak said he expects prosecutors to present the interview, along with text messages, Discord chats and other communications, as a confession, based on what Twiggs claims Robinson told him. However, Novak disputes this characterisation, arguing the communications are simply statements made by an individual, not an admission of guilt.

During Wednesday's hearing, Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Davis, who interviewed Twiggs on 20 April 2026, testified that Twiggs had been granted 'use immunity' at the time, meaning prosecutors cannot use his statements against him.

Davis confirmed Twiggs was first interviewed on 12 September 2025, and that this was also recorded. Davis also testified about the footage of Robinson's arrest, stating he was taken into custody after both he and his parents were questioned by police, who also spoke with a family friend.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Tyler Robinson and the Kirk family for comment.

Timeline of events following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

September 10 2025 - Day of the attack

12pm - Kirk presents a scheduled event at Utah Valley University (UVU)

12.23pm - While taking a question on gun violence, Kirk is shot in the neck by a single bullet. Footage shows the podcaster slumped over before being carried in a car as the crowd erupts into panic.

2.40pm - President Donald Trump later confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

September 11 2025 - Gun and engraved bullet casings discovered

At a press conference, authorities say they had discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, as well as some bullet casings with phrases like ‘Hey fascist, catch!’ and ‘notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?’. The latter is a reference to the furry subculture, which centres on human-like animals.

Meanwhile, the FBI releases images and video of a 'person of interest'. Tyler Robinson's mother allegedly recognizes him and his parents confront him.

Later that day, Robinson turns himself in to the police.

September 12 2025 - Tyler Robinson’s arrest announced

While appearing on Fox and Friends, Trump says a suspect was in custody: “Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in.”

Later, authorities announce Robinson’s arrest, who, according to investigators, had confessed to his father, leading to him calling a family friend, who then called the US Marshals, who detained the 22-year-old.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, gives her first statement after her husband’s passing, saying that his movement ‘is not going anywhere’.

She adds: “You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

September 16 2025 - Charges against Robinson announced

Prosecutors reveal the charges against Robinson included aggravated murder, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm. Robinson makes his first initial court appearance.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, adding: “I do not take this decision lightly.”

September 21 2025 - Erika Kirk says she ‘forgives’ his killer

At Kirk’s memorial service on 21 September, the 37-year-old takes to the stage to pay tribute to her husband and reveal why she’d ‘forgiven’ his killer.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said.

"On the cross, our saviour said: ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’

"That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do."

July 6 2026 - Robinson back in court

A five-day preliminary hearing begins, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against Robinson.