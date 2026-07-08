A preliminary hearing in Provo, Utah has taken a dramatic turn after prosecutors were given the green light to show never-before-seen footage central to the case against the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson, 23, is charged with aggravated murder over the killing of Kirk, who was fatally shot in the neck while addressing students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, and Robinson has yet to enter a plea.

The hearing, presided over by District Judge Tony Graf, has already drawn high-profile attendees, including Donald Trump Jr., and saw Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, leave the courtroom in tears a day earlier as an officer described her husband's shooting in detail.

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Footage shows suspect 'crawling' across campus rooftop

On Tuesday, Judge Graf ruled that previously unreleased video, which prosecutors say tracks Robinson's movements around campus that day, could be played in court and released publicly.

Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent David Hull talked jurors through the footage as it played, identifying a vehicle believed to belong to Robinson arriving on campus at around 8:30am.

The driver, described as wearing a red T-shirt and shorts, was then seen exiting the vehicle on foot.

A separate clip allegedly shows the same individual walking down a stairwell elsewhere on campus, with Hull pointing out matching footwear despite a change of clothing.

"He's wearing different clothing, and he's walking with a gait or a limp in this video," Hull said.

Tyler was seen jumping from the roof in the newly revealed footage (ABC NEWS)

Suspect seen 'crouching' before shots were fired, agent says

Perhaps the most striking footage shown in court depicted a man on the roof of a campus building, described by Hull as "crouching down and then crawling to the corner of the building."

The individual reportedly stayed at the edge of the roof until shots rang out at around 12:20pm, before jumping down onto grass while carrying what Hull described as 'some kind of an object.'

The footage reportedly then shows the individual heading toward a wooded area before driving away from the university.

Elsewhere in the day's timeline, agents say the same person was seen eating at a campus Chick-fil-A and interacting with representatives from Turning Point USA, the organisation founded by Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was the CEO of Turning Point USA. Erika Kirk took over as CEO following his assassination last year. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Robinson was named a suspect following a wide scale manhunt involving local, state and federal law enforcement, and reportedly turned himself in after being encouraged to do so by a family friend. Authorities have suggested he held a 'leftist ideology' and may have been radicalised online, though his defence team has not publicly commented on his guilt or innocence.

The preliminary hearing continues this week as the judge determines whether there's sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

UNILAD has contacted Utah County Attorney's Office for comment.