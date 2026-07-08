The 2026 World Cup has officially witnessed its most visually unhinged knockout finish yet, with French referee François Letexier completely losing control of a high-stakes fixture by handing out five separate yellow cards during a frantic, toxic stoppage-time meltdown.

What should have been remembered as an all-time classic World Cup comeback—defending champions Argentina fighting back from 2-0 down to snatch a late 3-2 win—has instead been completely hijacked by a stunning psychological collapse on the pitch.

Convinced they were being actively robbed on global television, Egypt’s players and coaching staff swarmed the match official in a furious, claustrophobic mob.

What followed was an extraordinary scene where cards weren't just given; they were flashed in a desperate, rapid-fire bid to prevent a literal pitch riot, with Letexier handing them out like confetti in across 8 minutes.

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Tensions reached breaking point towards the end of the nail-biting match (Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

How the chaos unfolded

The fuse was officially lit in the 92nd minute. Moments after Egypt screamed for a penalty at one end of the pitch when Mohamed Salah appeared to be dragged down, Argentina launched a brutal counter-attack.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández latched onto a deep cross, heading brilliantly into the far corner to break Egyptian hearts and steal a late 3-2 win.

For Egypt, who had led comfortably until the 79th minute, the loss was viscerally devastating.

Convinced that play should have been stopped for their penalty, an entire contingent of white jerseys entirely surrounded Letexier, screaming and gesturing in pure desperation.

Rather than de-escalating the chaos, the referee went into survival mode, flashing bookings like a man trying to put out a house fire with a water pistol.

In chaotic scenes players and officials swarmed the pitch to argue with the referee ( Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who was carded and for what?

90+4 mins: Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir is booked for screaming directly into the official's face.

90+4 mins: Simultaneously, substitute Hamdy Fathy is slapped with a yellow card for physical dissent as players chest-bump the officiating crew.

90+7 mins: Marwan Attia is booked as the referee desperately tries to clear a path to the center circle.

90+8 mins: The technical bench gets involved, resulting in Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan being shown a yellow card for arguing with the referee as a furious sideline confrontation breaks out.

90+12 mins: Haissem Hassan is given a yellow card as the game finally stutters to its final whistle.

Fans didn’t hold back in their reactions to the chaos

The visuals of the meltdown have instantly become a viral sporting meme template across social media, with fans completely transfixed by the sheer theatrical madness of it all.

One viral TikTok compilation, capturing Letexier frantically backing away while waving a yellow card in every direction while a completely unbothered Lionel Messi watches from a distance, clocked over a million views within an hour of the final whistle.

Yet the incident has also sparked a more serious discussion over whether the referee was justified in acting as he did - or if he let panic get the better of him.

Needless to say, Egyptian fans are not happy, and while Argentina marches on to face Switzerland in the quarter-finals, Egypt exits the tournament not with a whimper, but with one of the most volatile, viral meltdowns in World Cup history.