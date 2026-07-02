Lionel Messi referee verdict leaves USMNT fans even angrier about Folarin Balogun red card
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Lionel Messi referee verdict leaves USMNT fans even angrier about Folarin Balogun red card

Should Balogun have been sent off? What about Messi's eerily similar tackle that went unpunished?

Tom Earnshaw

Tom Earnshaw

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Featured Image Credit: Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Football, Sport

Tom Earnshaw
Tom Earnshaw

Tom joined LADbible Group in 2024, currently working as SEO Lead across all LADbible brands. He moved to the company from Reach plc where he enjoyed spells as a content editor and senior reporter for one of the country's most-read local news brands, LancsLive, and was a leading voice in journalism during the coronavirus pandemic and local lockdowns. When he's not in work, Tom spends his adult life as a suffering Manchester United supporter after a childhood filled with trebles and Premier League titles. You can't have it all forever, I suppose.

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