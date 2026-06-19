An emotional on-air blunder has cost a high-profile broadcaster her job, after she wrongly claimed that football legend Lionel Messi's father had passed away in the middle of the World Cup.

Panic spread among fans after presenter Florencia Peña made the false claim live on Luzu TV's El Show del Verano, telling viewers: "I don't want to break bad news, but Messi's father just died."

She went on to add: "Right in the middle of the World Cup, he's going to have to leave."

As speculation intensified across social media, Peña attempted to walk back her comments moments later, saying: "There are a lot of rumors, it's all over Twitter, it's not confirmed by any media outlet, we're clarifying this just in case."

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Panic spread among fans during Argentina's World Cup campaign after it was claimed Messi's dad had died (Instagram/Jorge Messi)

By Thursday evening (June 18), Peña had announced her resignation from the broadcaster altogether.

Why did the presenter resign following the false claim?

In a statement explaining her decision, Peña said she was deeply ashamed to have spread the false information, despite insisting it had been passed to her by the show's production team during the live broadcast.

"I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that's why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu," she said. "I apologize again from the heart; I was wrong."

Luzu TV confirmed her departure shortly afterwards, with the broadcaster acknowledging in its own statement that airing unverified sensitive information was 'unacceptable' and that it had since parted ways with those responsible for the segment.

She has since apologized (LUZUTV)

Speaking later to America TV, Peña described the chaos of the moment, explaining she had no way to verify anything herself while on air.

"Production told me, 'This is happening.' I repeated it, and at that moment he said, 'Oh, wait, wait, it hasn't been checked,'" she said. "I'm very mortified, it's the first time something like this has happened to me."

What did Messi's family say about the rumor?

The rumors were sparked after Messi appeared visibly emotional during Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria on Wednesday (17 June), prompting some fans to speculate about his father Jorge's wellbeing.

In a statement, Messi's family confirmed to ESPN that Jorge is alive and undergoing treatment, saying he 'is going through a health situation' and remains 'under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably'.

The family also criticized the spread of misinformation, stressing that only close relatives have accurate details of his condition.

It continued: "Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter.

"The family also wishes to clarify that only his closest family members have accurate and reliable information about Jorge's condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come from the family itself and its official channels should not be considered valid or true. At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and compassion.

The rumors didn't stop Messi scoring three goals in the game (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The statement concluded: "A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated promptly by the family and through the appropriate channels."

Despite the emotional backdrop, Messi delivered a hat-trick in the same match, as Argentina began their World Cup title defence in style.

After the match, the footballer said: "Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football.

"I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my team-mates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

The defending champions are next in action against Austria in Dallas on Monday (June 22).

UNILAD has approached Luzu TV and representatives of Lionel Messi for comment.