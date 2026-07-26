FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote a letter to the Argentine football association in which he praised the soccer team's 'professionalism' following the ill-tempered World Cup final.

After the referee blew the full-time whistle at the MetLife last week, which saw Spain crowned world champions, things turned pretty ugly.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes allegedly pushed Spanish defender Eric García in post-match chaos described as 'disgusting', while Roberto Ayala, an assistant coach for the South American side, was seen striking Spain star Dani Olmo, which he's apologized for.

FIFA has launched an investigation into the brawl that overshadowed the World Cup final, but that didn't stop Infantino writing an letter praising the team for it's 'professionalism' during the tournament, according to a report by the Mail Online.

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Things got ugly after the World Cup final concluded (Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

In the 'leaked' letter addressed to Claudio Tapia, the President of the Argentine FA, the FIFA president wrote: "Dear Mr. President, Yesterday, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the magnificent New York New Jersey Stadium, Argentina won the silver medal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, after an exciting final against Spain.

"I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain in memory as an unforgettable celebration of football, marked by spectacular matches, the irruption of new promises, the presence of the great figures of the sport and the extraordinary atmosphere lived in stadiums full of fans.

"The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world."

The FIFA president sent a letter to the Argentine FA following the World Cup (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Infantino then went on to offer his congratulations to the players, manager Lionel Scaloni, the coaching staff and the fans for the 'magnificent result' they achieved at the World Cup.

The FIFA head honcho concluded his letter: "These victories are always the fruit of constant work, professionalism and attention to detail, but also of passion, commitment and love for this wonderful sport. All this augurs a very promising future and, without a doubt, will pave the way for new and great successes for Argentine football.

"I wish you, dear Mr. President, all the best for the next competitions and I hope to see you again very soon. With all my friendship, Gianni Infantino."

Infantino was involved in much controversy during the World Cup, including the overturning of Folarin Balogun's red card after President Donald Trump asked for a 'review'.

UNILAD has reached out to FIFA for comment.

Where is the next World Cup?

Spain claimed their second World Cup crown last week (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Morocco, Portugal and defending champions Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from June 8 2030 to July 21 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.

All six host nations will automatically qualify, which means we'll definitely be seeing Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in at least the group stages.

In Spain, matches will take place in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

In Portugal, stadiums in Lisbon and Porto have been earmarked, while the games in Morocco will be played in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

Plus the three special opening centenary games will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asuncion, Paraguay.