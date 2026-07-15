It's been dubbed England's most important game since the 1966 World Cup final - but it's actually the Argentinian's who are said to have made a 'special request' ahead of the semi-final.

With the magnitude of Lionel Messi's fame, the Argentina light blue and white stripe kit is familiar to many around the globe. However, some may be left scratching their head during today's game, in which it's been confirmed they'll be wearing a navy blue shirt, with black shorts and socks.

Of course, it's not a random outfit they've picked, as navy blue serves as the teams away kit. England will be playing in their usual home white and red kit.

It will be the second time Argentina have worn the darker color during this year's tournament, also sporting the color during their group stage match against Jordan, which they won 3-1.

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However, it's been reported by journalist Gastón Edul on X, formerly known as Twitter, that for today's game in Atlanta, that the team actually asked FIFA for permission to wear their away kit.

Argentina wore their dark blue kit against Jordan earlier on in the tournament (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The team wore the color during their infamous 1986 World Cup 'Hand of God' Game against England, in which they went on to win the whole tournament. The kit was also worn during their Round of 16 World Cup clash against England in 1998, in which Argentina broke hearts around England once again, beating the team 4-3 on penalties.

When asked about the choice of clothing ahead of the game, England manager Thomas Tuchel said: "You talk to the one person who was not aware until tomorrow’s warm-up of what colour we play in."

"Argentina plays in blue? And we play in white? And that is because Argentina is superstitious or it is a lucky shirt? They chose this?" he questioned - although he's not mad about it.

"I would have done the same. If there was any superstition combined with it, I would have done the same," he added, before giving 'credit' to the team, confirming he was 'not aware' of the matter.

Tuchel then confirmed he had some suspicions of his own, but are they enough for the England team to make their way to the final?

The kits for tonight have been released (Image: FIFA)

Well, seeing as he won't disclose what they are - we guess we'll never know.

The kit isn't the only conversation surrounding today's match choices, however.

It was also revealed that Lionel Messi's 'favorite referee' has been appointed for the game against England.

Moroccan-born American Ismail Elfat has previously reffed Messi's games, all of which the Argentinian's respective teams have won.

These include the 2022 World Cup, in which Elfat was the fourth official.

It's not just Argentina however, as he also reffed during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC in 2023.

May the best team win!

Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on Argentina's kit color request (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for Rexona)

Where is the next World Cup?

Morocco, Portugal and Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from 8 June 2030 to 21 July 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.