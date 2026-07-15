A 28-year-old skydiver has died after falling to the ground in a tragic incident which took place in Orange, Massachusetts on Sunday.

The skydiver, identified as Boston software engineer Mani Chandra Teja Gaddam, fell from approximately 30 feet when 'when a gust of wind interfered with his parachute,' the Northwestern District Attorney's Office revealed on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jumptown skydiving, where the accident happened confirmed the tragic accident was down to a 'unpredictable weather event,' in a statement released to NBC station WBTS.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our facility and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the skydiver involved," the company said in a statement.

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The incident was due to “sudden and unexpected gust of wind” (Image: Getty Stock)

"A sudden and unpredictable weather event appears to have caused the incident, and we are fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities as they conduct a thorough review. Out of respect for the investigative process and those affected, we will not comment further while the review is ongoing."

As per a GoFundMe account, which has been set up following the tragic death Goddam's family said he had been 'awarded an A License from the United States Parachute Association'. Those who hold this are able to 'jump without supervision, pack their own main parachute, engage in formation skydives, train for and perform landings in water,' the USP site states.

To achieve this, as per the site, a person is required to have completed 25 free fall jumps, as well as having 'completed all requirements listed on the USPA A-License Progression Card.

In addition to this, holders of the license must also complete a number of written, oral and practical exams.

The man fell from 30 feet (Getty Stock)

His family continued on the GoFundMe page: "He was excited to continue exploring the sport he loved and the adventures that lay ahead.

"Chandra was an exceptionally bright, kind, and hardworking young man with a passion for learning and embracing new challenges."

They also revealed that he had just started his professional career, after graduating from Northeastern University.

In 2025, there were 3.47 million skydives reported by USPA members. In that year, there were 16 civilian fatalities from skydiving in the country.

That same year, 5.6% said they sustained an injury which required medical attention.

The incident currently remains under investigation and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the 28-year-old's cause of death.