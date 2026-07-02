An 11-year-old boy has died from rabies after being bitten by a bat that left no visible marks in 2024, as health experts explain how to prevent contracting the deadly virus.

The boy's parents were not immediately concerned after their child woke up with a bat around his nose and mouth, as the animal did not leave any visible bite or scratch marks.

But 19 days on from the encounter in northern Ontario, Canada, during the summer of 2024, doctors diagnosed the 11-year-old with the lethal virus.

The child started presenting with symptoms consistent with the disease, including vomiting, facial 'pins and needles', and numbness.

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But two years on from his diagnosis, the boy, who has not been named publicly, has sadly died.

His family have chosen to share the report on his death, to provide critical guidance and help prevent future rabies deaths.

Report co-author Dr Brian Hummel said: "Any direct human contact with a bat - even in the absence of a visible bite or scratch - is an indication for PEP and should be discussed with public health authorities.

Bat-human interactions typically peak in summer, the expert warned. (Getty Stock Images)

"This is especially important to consider as we approach the summer months, when human-bat encounters are at their peak."

The expert added: "Rabies is almost always fatal, with no established efficacious therapies, making prevention crucial."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has since published guidance on how to prevent contracting the virus, which has been described by experts as 'almost always fatal'.

Awareness

The WHO noted that being aware of how the disease engages communities empowers people to 'seek care when they need'.

"This includes an understanding of how to prevent rabies in animals, when to suspect rabies, and what to do in case of a bite," the organization warned.

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)

This is a series of rabies vaccines that should be administered after a suspected exposure.

The WHO has issued guidance on how to prevent contracting the disease. (Getty Stock Images)

They wrote: "Appropriate wound management and prompt access to quality-assured PEP is almost 100% effective in preventing human rabies deaths."

The co-author of the report, Dr Hummel, added: "Rabies PEP is highly effective if administered promptly, in consultation with public health authorities, after any direct human contact with a bat, even in the absence of visible lesions."

Mass dog vaccination

The health organization warned that dogs are responsible for 99% of human cases, given that they live in many homes.

"It's a proven, cost-effective way to save human lives by stopping transmission of rabies at its source," they added.