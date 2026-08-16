Cambridge University responds over support given to Jason Arday before his death
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Cambridge University responds over support given to Jason Arday before his death

A Windrush campaigner has set up a GoFundMe in the late professor's honour

The UNILAD Team

The UNILAD Team

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Featured Image Credit: University of Cambridge

Topics: UK News, Education, School

The UNILAD Team
The UNILAD Team

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