Cambridge University responds over support given to Jason Arday before his death

Cambridge University has defended its handling of Jason Arday, reporting that the institution's youngest-ever black professor was provided extensive support prior to his death.

The 41-year-old, who resigned from his post within the Faculty of Education earlier this month amid a plagiarism row, was pronounced dead on Friday (August 14) by police who were called to an address in Battersea, London.

In a statement to The Times, Cambridge University said the professor of sociology - appointed in 2023 at the age of 37 - received assistance both during and after his tenure in the way of ‘counselling, support and advice’.

Professor Arday was also afforded ‘security measures, including the installation of panic alarms and the screening of racist emails and post’, as per the collegiate public research university.

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Jason Arday was afforded 'support' both before and after his resignation, according to the University of Cambridge (University of Cambridge)

“Our support continued in the face of intense public and media scrutiny and after his resignation,” a spokesperson from the higher education establishment added.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jason’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Professor Deborah Prentice, the vice-chancellor of Cambridge University, echoed in a statement on Saturday (August 15) that her ‘thoughts and deepest condolences’ were also with the academic's ‘family and loved ones’.

She urged her colleagues, students in the Faculty of Education, and at Jesus College, where Arday was a fellow, to use the university’s health and wellbeing support service.

“I want to be clear: supporting our community through this tragedy is the single most important priority for me and my leadership team right now,” Professor Prentice continued.

Professor Deborah Prentice has also released a statement (Cambridge University)

“We will be reaching out to many of you directly, and we are committed to ensuring that no one feels they must face this alone.”

Arday’s death came after he resigned from Cambridge University amid allegations that he had plagiarised parts of a PhD thesis completed at Liverpool John Moores University.

He denied the accusations. An investigation by Liverpool John Moores University earlier this year upheld its decision to award him a PhD, as per The Guardian.

Alleged inconsistencies in statements about his career and achievements were also questioned and brought up in the UK media.

Academics and politicians alike have reportedly criticized Cambridge for not taking ‘Arday’s vulnerability seriously’ when he was appointed to the senior public-facing role, as per The Times.

“For more than a week, the right-wing press, politicians and the far right have hounded Jason with the most vicious racism,” said Stand Up to Racism’s co-convener Weyman Bennett,

“They are spreading the far-right lie that black people are only appointed because of the colour of our skin, rather than our ability,” he continued, adding that Arday’s death was ‘the result of a racist witch-hunt’.

The Cambridge University professor's family said they were 'in shock' (Getty Stock Image)

In a statement issued via Simon & Schuster, which published his memoir Great and Unfortunate Things in the US, Arday’s family said they were ‘in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son’.

They reported that he had been the subject of ‘sustained abuse for more than three years’ by those who would ‘leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him’.

“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone.”

In the wake of Arday’s death, a GoFundMe page has been launched by Windrush campaigner Sir Patrick Vernon.

Whilst being described as a ‘pioneering Black British academic, author, educator and advocate whose extraordinary journey inspired people across Britain and internationally’, Arday was also hailed as a ‘husband, father, relative, friend and colleague’.

“Those who knew Jason have described him as a gentle soul.”

The professor was just 37 when he was appointed (University of Cambridge)

Vernon continued, explaining that his ‘immediate concern’ was for Arday’s family and that he wanted the fund to help contribute towards ‘funeral, memorial and associated family costs and to provide practical support during an unimaginably difficult period’.

Almost £79,000 ($106,800) has been raised of the £110,000 ($148,700) goal at the time of writing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.