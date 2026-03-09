A 40-year-old teacher was killed after a group of students' prank went horrifically wrong just hours after the school district warned that such practical jokes were going 'too far'.

On Friday (March 6), Jason Hughes was run over by a student who had been at his house with a group of others to throw toilet paper on his property.

Hughes was a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Hall County, Georgia, and his home had seemingly been targeted as part of so-called 'Junior/Senior Wars'.

Apparently, students who took part in the 'wars' would get two points for targeting teachers' houses.

It's thought that Hughes had confronted the teens at his home when he tripped and fell into the road. It's then that Jayden Ryan Wallace reportedly ran over Hughes as he attempted to flee the scene.

Wallace, 18, has since been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in relation to Hughes' death.

Four other students - Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz - have been charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Jayden Ryan Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Seemingly these 'wars' aren't new, so much so that the school district put a warning out about them in the hours leading up to Hughes' tragic passing.

Hall County School District said in a statement posted on March 5: "While we understand that prom is a time for celebration and creating lasting memories, we must emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and respect for others and their property."

Jason Hughes, 40, died on March 6 after being struck by a car (Jason Hughes/Facebook)

It continued: "In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property.

"We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property.

The other teenagers were charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

"Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community."

Hughes' family has spoken out following his death on Friday. His brother-in-law told Ben Palmer stressed to Fox News that Hughes knew the teens were coming and was excited about the prank.

He added that Hughes loved the students involved and the family want to see the charges against them dropped.

Hughes' wife Laura said: "Our family wants to thank the Hall County community for the outpouring of prayers and support and the respect for our privacy as we grieve the loss of Jason.

Hughes was a teacher at North Hall High School in Hall County (Fox 5 Atlanta)

"We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident, along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us."

Laura reiterated that the family want to see the charges against the students dropped, telling the New York Times: "This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students.

"This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].