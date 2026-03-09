Brooke Shields has shared some rare insight into her short-lived romance with John F. Kennedy's son in the 1980s.

Shields has been in the spot light since she was young, something she likely bonded with JFK Jr. over in light of him being the former president's son.

He was born just two weeks before his father became President of the United States and started his early life in the White House. But JFK's time as president was cut short following his assassination in 1963 when his son was around three years old.

JFK Jr. didn't follow his in father's political footsteps but he remained in the spotlight all of his life and ended up crossing paths with Shields in the 1980s while they were both visiting Aspen, Colorado. It was on this ski vacation that they had a brief romance.

John F Kennedy Jr. pictured in 1988 (Brownie Harris/Corbis via Getty Images)

Now, decades on from their short relationship, Shields has shared a cheeky TikTok with her daughter Rowan Henchy about JFK Jr.

In the clip, Rowan, 22, and her 60-year-old mom lip sync to Taylor Swift and Charli XCX's performance of 'Boom Clap' from Swift's 1989 tour as appeared over the clip that read, 'I wonder if JFK Jr. was a good kisser?'

The camera panned to Shields as she syncs Swift's part of the audio clip as the text on the video changed read, 'One of the best'.

The model and actress has previously detailed her encounter with JFK Jr. while chatting to Howard Stern.

During their chat she shared that even though she had limited skiing experience, she still followed the American businessman onto difficult ski slopes.

"I was like, 'Sure, I'll ski down those moguls and a black diamond,' and [had] never skied before in my life," Shields told Stern in 2023 (via Entertainment Weekly).

"I had to get ski-lifted out because I went into the trees. And I couldn't get off the mountain. And he didn't help me, but I was like, 'It's okay, he can't help me. He's John John.'"

She then went to a pub with JFK Jr. and his family.

"Everybody's just drinking at the bar, and there's bar fights and drinking, and [JFK Jr.'s] like, 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy.'"

Shields then went to his hotel room where JFK Jr. and the model shared a kiss.

"He kissed me, and it was like the best kiss I've ever had in my life," she recalled, adding: "It was beyond not-disappointing. The lips are beautiful, and the face is amazing, and the body, and the person, and he was down-to-earth and funny and irreverent."