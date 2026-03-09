Arrest made after multiple shots fired at Rihanna’s residence while she was home

A woman has been arrested after multiple shots were heard at Rihanna's Beverly Hills residence on Sunday (March 8).

Los Angeles Times reported that police responded to an incident at 1:21pm local time yesterday in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Police told the outlet that at least ten shots were fired at the home from inside a vehicle near Rihanna's home, with a 30-year-old woman since being taken into police custody.

A source told the Times that Rihanna was at home when the alleged shots were fired, though no injuries were reported.

Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, revealed that officials discovered bullet holes in a gate at the pop star's residence, as well as on an RV that was parked on the driveway.

After the shots were fired, a white Tesla, where the woman allegedly fired the shots, fled the scene, according to dispatch audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

A police helicopter later caught up with the vehicle at a parking lot for a shopping center in Sherman Oaks, with the suspect arrested without incident roughly 30 minutes after the alleged shooting.

Arias told the LA Times: "When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings."

People reports that the 'Disturbia' singer lives at the Beverly Hills home alongside her partner A$AP Rocky, and RZA, Riot and Rocki, their three children.

While it's believed Rihanna was at home during the incident, it remains unclear if her partner and children were present too.

A source told People that the singer was doing 'okay' after the alleged shooting.

UNILAD has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Rihanna's representatives for comment.

It comes after A$AP Rocky spoke about how he and Rihanna 'spice things up' in their relationship after welcoming three children over the past few years.

Speaking on The Ebro Show, the rapper said: "You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends.

"We roll [music] dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?"

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence, please find more information and support via Survivors Empowered on their website.