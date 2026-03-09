Steve Carell has detailed what he 'never liked' about one of his past movies that is still very much loved to this day.

The 63-year-old actor is certainly best known for his starring role as Michael Scott in The Office, though he has of course also featured in the Despicable Me franchise.

2026 has seen Carell return to TV comedy in his new series, Rooster, though that doesn't mean the Hollywood star isn't looking back on his impressive career to date.

And in a recent interview, Carell spoke about one past project popular amongst fans and one part of it he wasn't exactly the biggest fan of.

Crazy, Stupid, Love, which released in 2011, sits at an impressive 80 percent Rotten Tomatoes score to this day and featured Carell and Ryan Gosling amongst its cast.

The movie follows Carell as a recently-divorced singleton and Gosling, a charming individual, as they try to navigate the complicated world of dating.

While the romance/drama was received well by fans and critics alike, Carell 'never liked' one particular thing about Crazy, Stupid, Love - though he has since changed his mind.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I never liked that title. I do now, but when Dan Fogelman wrote it, he didn't title it. He didn't call it anything. It was Untitled Dan Fogelman Project."

Carell went on to say 'everybody had an idea as to what the title should be', but none of them really hit, leading to a longwinded process of what the final name of the project would be.

"Finally, Warner Bros. just said, ‘We’re calling it Crazy, Stupid, Love,'" Carell explained.

While that was met with a bit of an underwhelming response, Crazy, Stupid, Love was a great commercial success for Warner Bros., suggesting it was a good call from the conglomerate after all.

"I'm convinced that if it's good and people like it, people will like the title," Carell added. "Doesn't even matter what you call it."

While Crazy, Stupid, Love is an amazing film in its own right, Carell's biggest and most popular project to date is The Office, which many are still watching to this day.

Speaking to NBC Insider in 2024, Carell said: "I think it’s funny how young people are when they first start watching The Office, which was always a surprise to me because I never thought it would be appealing to a younger audience."

More recently, Carell has moved onto the college campus in HBO's Rooster, which releases on the streaming service on Monday (March 9).