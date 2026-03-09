Chappell Roan has once again turned heads after stepping out in a revealing outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

It was just last month when the 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker took to the red carpet at the Grammys with an eye-opening look.

Roan donned a sheer Mugler wine-red dress, while the top part of the outfit was connected to nothing but her nipples.

Many took to social media after noticing the singer on the red carpet, with one person penning: "CHAPPELL ROAN THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE."

Despite the risqué look, she didn't actually break the awards show's strict dress code.

Just weeks after that, Roan surprised fans once more by attending the McQueen Autumn Winter 2026 show on Sunday (March 8), with another daring outfit choice.

Chappell Roan left fans speechless with her Fashion Week look (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 28-year-old rocked up to the fashion event in a sheer black dress, with a black thong.

However, she decided to go braless underneath.

Styled by Genesis Webb, Roan's dress was a custom Alexander McQueen look from Sean McGirr's new collection for the brand.

It was finished off with stunning jewelry pieces, including a chunky necklace, earrings and bracelets.

Roan took to Instagram to share a number of photos of her Paris Fashion Week outfit and penned: "Inches + body + inches + body = @alexandermcqueen."

The singer was styled by Genesis Webb (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Many fans flocked to the comments section of the social media post and praised the star's daring getup.

"BEST LOOK SO FAR!!!" one person wrote.

Another commented: "Owned the whole week tbh."

Someone else said: "The most fire makeup I have EVER seen."

Roan's Grammys ensemble was certainly divisive last month, prompting the singer to defend it.

Roan turned heads at the 2026 Grammy Awards (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird," she wrote on social media.

"I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D."

Makeup artist Andrew Dahling also revealed how Roan pulled off the fit, telling Marie Claire: "There was so much going on - the tattoos, the prosthetic nipples, all of it, but overall we wanted everything to feel cohesive and really honor the dress and the medieval world we were living in."

The artist added: "We started with this very archival, full, bare moment. Once the tattoos came into play, everything became very medieval, but in a real way. It’s still fantasy and something otherworldly, but grounded."

Chappell Roan’s most iconic looks

As well as being a global superstar, Chappell Roan has certainly left her mark on the world of fashion and regularly turns heads with her unique looks.

2024 Grammys after-party

Recognize this? (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Roan donned a prosthetic pig nose and a red headpiece for Universal Music Group’s Grammy after-party in 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: “This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way to the after party bc she was not invited to the actual Grammys.”

The look was even used as the cover art for her hit single ‘Good Luck, Babe!’.

2024 MTV VMAs

She also gave a medieval-themed performance of 'Good Luck, Babe!' (Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The singer went with a medieval theme for her outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2024.

Her red carpet look featured a sheer maxi gown by Y/Project, complete with chainmail gloves and metallic accessories - not to mention an actual sword in hand.

2024 Gov Ball

The festival took place in NYC and Roan looked the part (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Painted head-to-toe in green and dressed as the Statue of Liberty, Roan made her performance at the 2024 Governors Ball one to remember.

She told the crowd she was ‘in drag’ because Lady Liberty is ‘the biggest queen of them all’.

2025 Met Gala

Disco realness (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Roan’s Met Gala debut absolutely nailed the ‘Tailored for You’ dress code.

Designed by Paul Tazewell (the costume designer for Wicked), the star sported a pink patchwork suit, along with a glitzy make-up look by the legendary Pat McGrath.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Roan didn’t just make headlines - she wore them (Amy Sussman/WireImage)

At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Roan wore an outfit honoring 80s icon Cyndi Lauper.

It featured a skirt made from layered newspaper clippings inspired by Lauper’s ‘True Colors’ music video, paired with a sparkling crystal bustier, gold heels, and an impressive chandelier-style headpiece.