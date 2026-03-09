A community in Georgia is now mourning the death of a 40-year-old teacher after a prank by students went terribly wrong.

Students have shared their disbelief at hearing the news that Jason Hughes, a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Hall County, Ga, died on the evening of March 6 after the attempted practical joke involving five students from the school turned disastrous.

This comes only a few days after the school district warned students of past prom season that pranks had gone ‘too far.’

Hughes died after he was run over at his Gainesville, Georgia, home by an 18-year-old student who was behind the wheel as they attempted to flee the area.

Advert

The five students arrived at the residence to throw toilet paper over the property and when Hughes stepped outside the five individuals attempted to flee in two different vehicles.

Hughes was run over after tripping into the road as the students tried to flee (Jason Hughes/Facebook)

One of the students, Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, was behind the wheel of his pickup truck with the other students when he ran over the teacher after he tripped and fell into the road.

Wallace and the others then stopped and attempted to aid Hughes until emergency responders arrived at the scene. Hughes later died at the hospital.

Jayden Ryan Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

According to a report by PEOPLE, police arrested Wallace at the scene alongside the four other students. They were named as Elijah Tate Owens, 18, Aiden Hucks, 18, Ana Katherine Luque, 18, and Ariana Cruz, 18.

Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving in relation to Hughes death while the other four students have been charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property.

The other teenagers were charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Heartfelt tributes have started flooding in for Hughes with the district issuing a statement following his death.

The statement read: “Our hearts are broken. Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues.

Flowers have been laid down at the school in memory of the teacher (Fox 5 Atlanta/YouTube)

“He gave so much to so many in numerous ways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family. We ask that the media and the public respect their privacy as they grieve this incredible loss.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family, to assist in any upcoming expenses and a future college fund for his two sons.

So far $191,303 has been raised, well exceeding the initial goal of $75,000.