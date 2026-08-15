Ex-Cambridge professor Jason Arday's friend shares heartbreaking voice note sent before his death
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Ex-Cambridge professor Jason Arday's friend shares heartbreaking voice note sent before his death

A friend of Jason Arday appeared on UK radio after the former Cambridge professor was found dead at his home in London

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: St Mary’s University Twickenham

Topics: UK News, Education, Mental Health

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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