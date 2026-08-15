High-ranking Trump official's awkward video leaves people convinced it's her 'first day on Earth'
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High-ranking Trump official's awkward video leaves people convinced it's her 'first day on Earth'

Small Business Administration Administrator, Kelly Loeffler, was seen walking down a hallway with pictures of herself on the wall

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: TikTok/US Small Business Administration

Topics: TikTok, Social Media, Donald Trump

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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