High-ranking Trump official's awkward video leaves people convinced it's her 'first day on Earth'

Kelly Loeffler has sparked confusion online following a TikTok video where she answered FAQ's about her role as United States Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

The viral video, which has almost 400k views at the time of writing saw Loeffler 'awkwardly' walking down the hallway, which was filled with framed pictures of herself.

Not only that, but the binder she was carrying had absolutely no paper in it.

During the TikTok Q&A Loeffler revealed that she was 'in the cabinet,' recalling an 'incredible conversation' she had with President Donald Trump after he asked her to become SBA administrator. Following on from that came a text from him, which read: "Actually, you're going to be in the cabinet," which reportedly is a really 'big deal' due to the fact that the SBA Administrator isn't guaranteed a spot in the cabinet.

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However, Loeffler revealed that Trump knows that 'small business is big business,' and therefore, she has a cabinet spot.





She also spoke about her favorite aspect of the role - but it doesn't look like the majority of viewers were fixated on that as much as they were the 'awkwardness' of the video.

"First day in a human body is always awkward," penned one, while another wrote: "First day in a human body, apparently."

Others couldn't get over the empty binder, with one commenting: "It’s the empty binder for me."

"Is this AI?" questioned another.

A fifth simply questioned: "What is actually going on?!?"

For those who did want to know what he favorite part of the role was however, it's 'obviously being out with small businesses'.

"Whether I'm walking a factory floor with a small manufacturer, or in a family owned generational restaurant, I can see the impact that the SBA is having through the work that our team does everyday," she said.

Elsewhere in the video, Loeffler was asked how tall she was to which she asked: "With heels or without?"

Kelly raised eyebrows with her TikTok Q&A (TikTok/US Small Business Administration)

The 55-year-old then said she was '5'11 and a half' without heels.

The senator from Georgia doesn't seem to have let the comments get to her, however, as since the video was posted on Thursday, she's continued to document her travels, later posting a video of herself at the Field of Dreams baseball game.

The account later posted a video of her at the Iowa State Fair, where she was seen speaking on a panel, as well as enjoying the festivities.

It comes after it was revealed last month that Trump's Cabinet Members would be joining the social media site TikTok after the Justice Department told federal employees it was safe to use the app due to the sale to a U.S.-approved owner.

Recently, the President's Team Trump TikTok video had its audio removed by Taylor Swift after they used her song August on one of their videos.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song,” the caption read.

She's not the only artist to have done this with Ariana Grande also previously telling the White House 'not to use her music'.







