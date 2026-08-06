Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Cameo, charging $180 for videos - and immediately starts blasting Trump
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Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Cameo, charging $180 for videos - and immediately starts blasting Trump

The former Republican congresswoman made a dig at Trump's declining poll ratings

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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