Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Cameo, charging $180 for videos - and immediately starts blasting Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the latest high-profile personality to charge hefty prices for a Cameo video, following in the footsteps of her former colleague, George Santos, who claimed he had made half a million dollars from the site in 2024.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, also known as MTG, resigned from her post in Congress at the end of 2025, serving her final day in January 2026, and now, seven months later, is 'throwing digs' at the President in her new venture.

In an announcement video on TikTok, she said to the camera: "I am excited to let you know, I am now on Cameo. So if you have a special message for a friend or a loved one, I would love to deliver it for you, or any other message for anyone."

In the caption, she added: "Birthday, anniversary, baby on the way, or something else, go to my link in my bio and I’ll be your messenger!"

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Donald Trump appeared to catch a stray in one video, in which the 52-year-old claimed a 'dog would make a better President'.

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she had joined Cameo (@mtg3386 TikTok)

Wishing the user a happy 30th, she added: “I also heard that you have a cute little dog named Pinot and I heard that Pinot is just the greatest patriot which I absolutely love."

“And I also heard that Pinot might make a better president than our current one. And as I think about that, I would say that’s probably true. Definitely true.”

Those who want a personalized message from Greene are looking at a price tag of $180+, however, those who want to go one step further and receive a 'business video' from her will be looking at paying upwards of $5,000. Here, businesses will be able to use the clip for marketing purposes for 15 days.

Santos, who was expelled from Congress, however, charges upwards of $25,000 for his business videos, with his regular ones starting at $150 at the time of writing, due to a 50% off promotion.

Elsewhere, another user asked the former Congresswoman to 'roast' members of a fantasy football league.

"I've got to respect your commitment to losing all the way down – It reminds me of someone else's poll numbers who lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," she added.

A new poll showed that President Trump's approval rating has slipped significantly. A Reuters/ Ipsos poll asked Americans whether or not they approve of Trump, with only 35% saying they did.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the poll, which ran Wednesday through Sunday, participants were also asked who they believe would do a better job at managing the economy, the Republicans, or Democrats.

37 percent of registered voters chose Democrats versus 36 who chose Republicans, in a historical first. However, 27% would either back another party, or weren't sure.

MTG's relationship with the President had once been amicable, but deteriorated following her campaign for the release of all files relating to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump later branded her a 'lunatic' on Truth Social in multiple rants.

When resigning from her role, Greene put up a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, which read: "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."