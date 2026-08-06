Everything you need to know as 1.5million eggs recalled across the US over Salmonella outbreak
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Everything you need to know as 1.5million eggs recalled across the US over Salmonella outbreak

Over two dozen people have been hospitalised across 17 states due to the infection

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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