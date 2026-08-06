Everything you need to know as 1.5million eggs recalled across the US over Salmonella outbreak

Federal health officials have issued a major recall covering more than 1.5 million cartons of shell eggs following concerns over potential Salmonella contamination.

Authorities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have launched an investigation after 98 illnesses and 26 hospitalizations were reported across 17 states so far.

The source has been traced to a Texas egg producer from Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. after routine testing indicated the presence of the bacteria.

As a result, the company launched a recall for the eggs over safety fears.

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The affected products were distributed to retail grocers and foodservice providers across multiple states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and New Mexico.

The affected inventory includes both white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs sold in various packaging sizes, ranging from standard six-egg cartons to 60-egg bulk packs.

Brands and Packaging Codes to Check

Consumers are being urged to inspect the egg cartons currently in their refrigerators for the following identifying details:

Brand Names: Sold under major retail labels including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Cal-Maine Sunups, and Country Morning.

Sold under major retail labels including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Cal-Maine Sunups, and Country Morning. Dates: Cartons marked with "Best By" or "Sell By" dates ranging between July 20, 2026, and August 17, 2026.

Cartons marked with "Best By" or "Sell By" dates ranging between July 20, 2026, and August 17, 2026. Plant Codes: Cartons displaying plant code P-1950 or 0840962, accompanied by a Julian date code between 157 and 184.

Health authorities advise anyone who has purchased the affected eggs not to consume them.

Products should be discarded immediately or returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Any surfaces, containers, or utensils that came into contact with the recalled eggs should be thoroughly washed with hot, soapy water.

Eggs across the US have been recalled over Salmonella fears (Getty Stock Images)

Salmonella symptoms to watch For

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the intestinal tract.

Symptoms typically manifest between 6 hours and 6 days after consuming contaminated food.

Most people experience mild to moderate symptoms that last four to seven days, including:

Diarrhea (which can occasionally be bloody)

Fever and chills

Abdominal cramps and stomach pain

Nausea and vomiting

Headaches and muscle aches

While most healthy individuals recover without specific medical treatment, Salmonella infection can pose severe health risks to high-risk groups, including young children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms—such as a high fever, persistent vomiting, or signs of dehydration—should seek medical attention immediately.

Which states are affected so far?

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Illinois

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

West Virginia



