Health officials have admitted that they are unable to track down the source of an outbreak of a deadly foodborne illness that has affected more than a dozen Americans.

At least 16 cases of food poisoning have been linked to this mystery outbreak of Salmonella, which is an incredibly widespread bacteria that is typically spread by foodstuffs contaminated by tiny particles of human or animal fecal matter.

In normal circumstance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will trace the source of this outbreak and issue a full product recall. This is to ensure the safety of consumers who may fall dangerously ill if infected.

Although human health experts yet to locate the source of this outbreak, they have shared which strain of this widespread bug has left at least 16 people with diarrhea, painful cramping, and a high fever.

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Salmonella is the leading cause of food-related hospitalizations (Getty Stock)

This mysterious bug is actually Salmonella Typhimurium, a variety of the widespread bacteria that mostly affects wild animals and raw meat in general, as opposed to Salmonella Enteritidis which is more common in poultry and eggs.

Symptoms of a Salmonella Typhimurium infection can present anywhere from 12 hours to three days after exposure, with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and a high fever lasting for between four days and a week.

Although this bacteria has proven increasingly resistant to normal antibiotics, you should seek immediate medical attention if your fever spikes to over 101.5F or if your vomiting and diarrhea last for more than three days.

This FDA shared in an online update that they are interviewing people infected with this food poisoning bug in order to track down the source of this ongoing outbreak.

Washing your hands regularly is the best way to prevent contamination (Getty Stock)

They added that, for every infection identified, a further 29 people are believed to have also fallen ill from this outbreak. This would mean roughly 464 people have been affected by the same contaminated food source.

To prevent the spread of Salmonella in general, and most other foodborne illnesses, the CDC advises the public to ensure that they wash their hands and follow proper food safety practices.

This includes re-heating food to 165F (75C) to kill the bacteria; or when cooking meat joints, to get its core temperature to at least 145F (63C) before letting it rest for three minutes before carving.

The CDC also advises: "Keep raw or marinating meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from all other foods. Store raw meat, poultry, and seafood in sealed containers or wrap them securely so the juices don't leak onto other foods."

You can also get Salmonella from some natural water sources, handling live animals, and unpasteurized milks and juices.