The Pentagon, as promised, has released more documents on UFOs consisting of 64 files ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Back in February, the president said he'd ordered the secretary of war to release files 'related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters'.

The first batch was made public on May 8, which was made up on 162 files.

Included in the latest documents are six PDF files, seven audio files, and 51 video files, says CBS News.

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In the videos there's evidence of military aircrafts and UAPs, paired with grainy imagery and detail descriptions of the encounters.

A screenshot of a newly released video of a UAP detected by a military infrared sensor in 2022 (US Department of War)

On a description alongside the videos, the Department of War notes: "Redactions have been made to protect the identity of eyewitnesses, the location of government facilities, or potentially sensitive information about military sites not related to UAP.

"No redactions have been made to any files released under President Trump's directive concerning information about the nature or existence of any encounter reported as a UAP or related phenomena."

One of the videos released today shows what's described as a 'Spherical UAP over AFG in and out of clouds'. The footage was taken November 23, 2020.

Another, recorded in October 2022 (seen below), is described as 'Cigar Shaped or Fast Spherical UAP'.

Somebody uploaded the video to a classified network in June 2024.

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has released a statement following today's news.

"The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," he said.

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

All 64 of the new files are available to look at on the Department of War's website.