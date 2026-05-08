The White House has released never-before-seen UAP photos, videos and documents, with plenty more on the way.

The moment conspiracy theorists have been waiting decades for has finally arrived.

President Donald Trump has dropped the first batch of classified UFO files and the government has officially admitted it's been sitting on this stuff for years.

The release, as part of Trump's declassification programme, includes never-before-seen Pentagon Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) files, Apollo Mission photos and videos, and FBI records.

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The file drop is part of President Donald Trump's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) program.

162 files have all now been released on a government website.

"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people," The White House said in a statement.

"President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds."

What's in the UFO files?

The first tranche includes photos and documents from across he entire US Government, but the headline grabbers are the images captures during the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 pace missions, taken from the surface of the moon.

The release includes never-before-seen Pentagon Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon files (US Department of War)

One photo appears to show a cluster of three small dots hanging in the lunar sky. But it's the astronaut transcripts that are really something.

During the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, operators were exchanging messages about unidentified objects drifting past their windows mid-manoeuvre.

One astronaut is heard saying: "Now we've got a few very bright particles or fragments that go drifting by as we manoeuvre."

It gets weirder from there.

"Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They're very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling," came the reply.

Transcripts and photos from Apollo 17 are in the UFO Files (Photo by Eugene A. Cernan / NASA / AFP via Getty Images)

In a post on X, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said: “The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves.

"This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

Are more UFO files being released?

A White House official confirmed to Fox News that this is only the first of a series of planned releases, so whatever they are sitting on, it's coming out in stages.

Trump has promised the release of the UFO Files for years (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Posting to Truth Social, President Trump said: "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

More on this as we get it.