Donald Trump has revealed his administration will release UFOs files to the American public following NASA's Artemis mission earlier this month.

The president was joined by the crew of the famed mission in the Oval Office on Wednesday (April 29), after Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen blasted off into space for a ten-day voyage.

They successfully returned to Earth on April 11 and became the first crewed flight beyond low orbit Earth since Apollo 17 in 1972.

While Trump did not necessarily say the crew witnessed any UFO action, the Republican president did state 'a lot of things' about unidentified objects would be released to the public in the near future.

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Trump said 'a lot of things' about unidentified objects are coming (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

"For some reason, and I guess it's just a reason, it's been in the minds of people for a long time," Trump said during the event at the White House.

"I think some of it is going to be very interesting to people."

Trump went on to say that he had 'interviewed people' who had relayed to him 'they saw things you wouldn't believe'.

The president ordered the Defense Department to release filed related to UFO activity back in February, which will include details on 'alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex but extremely interesting and important, matters'.

Files relating to UFOs are set to be released soon (Getty Stock Photo)

While Trump didn't give an exact date as to when the UFO files will be released, he stated during a Turning Point USA event earlier this month that the Department of Defense would be dropping the documents 'very, very soon'.

"As you remember, I recently directed the Secretary of War ... to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomenon," the president said at an event in Phoenix.

"This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon."

Earlier this year, Barack Obama said he believed aliens were real, though later clarified it was his own personal belief, rather than something the government was hiding.

Speaking on the Brian Tyler Cohen podcast, the former president said: "They are real - but I haven't seen them.

"They're not being kept in Area 51. There's no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."