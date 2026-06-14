Fans wanting to get a glimpse at Lionel Messi have been warned about a Kansas City street where the law changes from one side of the road to the other.

As all eyes turned towards the tournament that kicked off earlier this week (June 11), one player is attracting more attention than any other - and that is, of course, Lionel Messi.

The star soccer player was selected for Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad, and is set to make a record sixth World Cup appearance.

Their first game of the tournament is due to be held on June 16 in Kansas City, which is expected to be one of the busiest of the 16 host cities.

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But fans attending games in the region have been warned about one particular street in the city, where the laws of two US states apply on either side of the road.

A legal expert explained that State Line Road in Kansas City separates the states of Kansas and Missouri - and theoretically, a supporter could break the law just by crossing the street.

Fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the star during the 2026 World Cup. (JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images)

"It might sound unusual to visitors, but it highlights an important reality of travelling in the United States," Jonathan Abrams, a dual qualified UK Solicitor ( Gregory Abrams Davidson Solicitors ) and New York Attorney ( ABRAMS LAW ), warned.

Speaking to UNILAD, Abrams added: "While federal law applies nationwide, many everyday rules are set at state and local level, meaning laws can vary significantly from one host city to the next."

And there's one major law that differs between the states.

On the Missouri side of Kansas City, recreational cannabis is legal for adults 21 and over, and adults can legally possess limited amounts.

However, on the Kansas side, cannabis remains illegal, and possession can still lead to criminal penalties.

There is a road in Kansas which separates the two states. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The legal expert continued: "Fans visiting the area should therefore remember that they may encounter not only federal law, but also two differing bodies of state laws, depending on which side of the Kansas-Missouri border they happen to be standing at any given point in time."

And the punishments for possession of cannabis in Kansas are not lenient.

For a first-time possession offence in Kansas, the penalty is generally up to 6 months in jail, or up to a $1,000 fine.

But cannabis possession it's not the only difference in the two legal systems.

Missouri has generally more relaxed rules around public drinking in some entertainment districts, while open containers of alcohol are generally prohibited in public places and vehicles in Kansas.