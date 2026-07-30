Why Idaho murder victims' roommates waited nearly eight hours to call 911 after killings
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Why Idaho murder victims' roommates waited nearly eight hours to call 911 after killings

Killer Bryan Kohberger has allegedly claimed that he is seeking to abandon his guilty plea

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: True crime, Bryan Kohberger

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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