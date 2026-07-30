Prosecutors confirm key detail in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case ahead of D4vd murder trial

Prosecutors have clarified why Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death certificate was changed as D4vd is set to face trial for her murder.

According to People, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed yesterday that 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was not pregnant at the time of her death, clearing up a key question that emerged months before singer D4vd's murder trial is set to begin.

The clarification comes as David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old musician who performs as D4vd, faces charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Burke has pleaded not guilty to every charge.

Questions about Hernandez's pregnancy status surfaced after an amendment made to her death certificate in April changed the entry from ‘no’ to ‘unknown’ when asked whether she had been pregnant within the previous year.

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Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering and sexually abusing Celeste Rivas Hernandez (LAPD)

Why was Celeste Rivas Hernandez's pregnancy status updated?

The clarification follows days of testimony during Burke's preliminary hearing, where prosecutors presented evidence they say documents an alleged sexual relationship between the pair dating back to 2023.

Investigators told the court they recovered text messages from Burke's phone that allegedly showed Hernandez discussing becoming pregnant in late 2023 before having an abortion in January 2024, when she was 13 years old.

During testimony, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Corey Farell said one exchange allegedly showed Hernandez writing: "Both of us aren't able to take care of it."

According to Farell, Burke allegedly replied by asking whether the pregnancy was his, with Hernandez responding: "Of course it's yours David."

Prosecutors said the messages were among a larger collection of evidence recovered from Burke's devices, including what investigators described as child sexual abuse material allegedly involving Hernandez. Jurors were told the images were too graphic to be displayed in court.

Prosecutors allege the conversations between Burke and Hernandez became increasingly controlling over time, with messages suggesting they had a sexual relationship from late 2023 through March 2025.

They claim Burke discussed marrying the teenager and concealing their relationship, while Hernandez allegedly expressed fears about becoming pregnant again and frustration that their relationship centered on sex.

David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car (ed Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

What evidence did prosecutors present against D4vd?

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was killed on April 23, 2025, after threatening to expose years of alleged sexual abuse and damage Burke's music career. They claim he then dismembered her body inside the garage of a Los Angeles rental home using a chainsaw while an inflatable pool was used to contain blood.

Her remains were discovered months later, on September 8, 2025, inside the front trunk of Burke's impounded Tesla.

During the preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Dr Grant Ho testified that Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide.

He said she suffered two penetrating wounds, one to the abdomen that injured her liver and another to the chest that damaged her ribs. Under cross-examination, Ho said he could not identify who inflicted the wounds but maintained the injuries were consistent with homicide rather than self-inflicted.

Jurors also heard forensic testimony linking Hernandez's DNA to several locations inside Burke's garage and vehicle, including blood-stained cleaning wipes recovered from trash bags.

Prosecutors also presented evidence alleging Burke's DNA was found on one of the bags containing wipes that tested positive for Hernandez's blood.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was killed on April 23, 2025, after threatening to expose years of alleged sexual abuse and damage Burke's music career (GoFundMe)

Another forensic expert testified that fragments of blue material recovered from Hernandez's remains were consistent with damage found on an inflatable pool that investigators believe was used during the alleged dismemberment.

Prosecutors also relied heavily on cellphone evidence, arguing Burke's phone records and Tesla data placed him on multiple late-night trips to a remote part of Santa Barbara County shortly after Hernandez's alleged murder. Investigators said the area is where Hernandez's passport card was later recovered.

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial following a five-day preliminary hearing.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ordered Burke to stand trial on all charges and ruled he should continue to be held without bail. An arraignment has been scheduled for August 31, with a trial date expected to follow.

Burke's attorney has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, previously stating that the evidence will show he 'was not the cause of her death.'

If convicted, Burke faces either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, although prosecutors have not said whether they intend to seek capital punishment.

David Anthony Burke's attorney, Blair Berk has been approached for comment.

A timeline of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death and the allegations against D4vd

August 2022

Detectives claim D4vd first started messaging Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 11 years old.

November 2023

Prosecutors allege that D4vd and Hernandez began a sexual relationship when he was 18 and she was 13.

February 2024

Police conduct a welfare check at a home D4vd was living in in West Hollywood during a period when Hernandez is missing. He allegedly shows detectives pictures of her on his phone, telling them: “She told me she was 18, everyone is saying she’s 13.” They do not find Hernandez in the home, and are satisfied D4vd has cooperated. Hernandez later returns to her parents, CNN reports.

April 2024

Hernandez, aged 13, is reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third time she is reported missing that year, but tragically she is never seen by her parents again.

June 2024

Prosecutors claim D4vd texted Celeste, saying: “What [if] the first abortion didn't work?" At the time, she is 13 and he is 19, the BBC reports.

April 22 2025

Police say Hernandez and D4vd argued over text over the singer’s friendship with another woman. Hernandez threatened: “I will end your career and your life.”

April 23 2025

Investigators believe this is the day Celeste was killed.

April 24 2025

Prosecutors claim D4vd ordered a shovel from Home Depot.

April 25 2025

D4vd’s debut album Withered is released. It debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard chart, with 30,000 units sold in the first week. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that 80 percent of the album was made on his phone and he recorded vocal takes in his sister’s closet.

May 1 2025

Prosecutor claim D4vd took delivery of two chainsaws

August 5 2025

D4vd begins a world tour, starting with a gig in Del Mar, California.

September 8 2025

Celeste’s severely decomposed body is found in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to D4vd. His representatives say he is cooperating with the investigation.

September 9 2025

D4vd performs as planned at The Fillmore Minneapolis, despite the ongoing investigation around Rivas’ death.

September 17 2025

Police search a rental property where D4vd was living in Doheny Drive, L.A. Later in court, the prosecution claims presumptive traces of blood were found.

September 18 2025

Celeste’s family create a fundraiser and release a statement, which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

More than $24,000 is raised for them.

September 19 2025

D4vd cancels the rest of his world tour, and the deluxe version of his debut album is not released as planned.

November 24 2025

The Los Angeles medical examiners officer receives a court order preventing any details of Celeste’s death from being released to the public.

April 16 2026

D4vd is arrested and held without bail.

April 20 2026

D4vd is arraigned and pleads not guilty to all charges.

April 22 2026

The autopsy report reveals that Celeste died from multiple 'penetrating injuries'. She had significant wounds to her torso, likely caused by a sharp object, and one wound penetrated her liver.

July 21 2026

D4vd’s preliminary hearing begins. It is expected to last three to seven days, with prosecutors aiming to establish probable cause to move forward to a trial.