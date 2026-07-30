Prosecutors confirm key detail in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case ahead of D4vd murder trial
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Prosecutors confirm key detail in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case ahead of D4vd murder trial

Prosecutors said the teen threatened to reveal their sexual relationship, which allegedly began when she was 13 and he was 18

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: True crime, Los Angeles

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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