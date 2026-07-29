White House slams ‘dishonest’ claims Donald Trump fell asleep during Lindsey Graham’s funeral
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White House slams ‘dishonest’ claims Donald Trump fell asleep during Lindsey Graham’s funeral

Officials have forcefully rejected viral online claims that President Donald Trump dozed off during the multi-hour memorial service

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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