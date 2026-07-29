White House slams ‘dishonest’ claims Donald Trump fell asleep during Lindsey Graham’s funeral

The White House has issued a stinging rebuke against critics after social media blew up with claims that President Donald Trump fell asleep during the high-profile funeral service for his longtime ally, Senator Lindsey Graham.

The solemn memorial service, held at the Washington National Cathedral, brought together top U.S. officials and prominent foreign leaders—including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—to honor the late South Carolina lawmaker following his death at age 71.

However, as the broadcast aired live around the world, short video clips began circulating rapidly social media, with users pointing to moments showing the 80-year-old president seated in the front row with his eyes briefly closed while speakers addressed the sanctuary.

Political opponents quickly seized on the brief snippets, dubbing the footage evidence of exhaustion during the multi-hour service.

Refusing to let the viral narrative take root, the White House moved swiftly to shut down the online speculation, calling the claims a completely dishonest mischaracterization of a quiet moment of reflection during a solemn national event.

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“This is pure, fabricated nonsense from bad-faith actors taking seconds of footage completely out of context,” a White House spokesperson stated in response to the viral chatter.

“President Trump was fully engaged throughout the entire two-hour service honoring his dear friend.”

Supporters and commentators also pushed back against the viral trend, pointing out that extended clips from the cathedral broadcast showed Trump actively participating throughout the ceremony.

At one point during a break in the formal proceedings, cameras caught Trump sharing a lighthearted moment with Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, offering them Tic-Tacs and drawing smiles from the front row.

Earlier in the service, Trump delivered a prominent 15-minute eulogy for Graham, describing him as a "true American original," a "force of nature," and a "beloved friend".

Trump gave an emotional speech at the service to remember his late rival turned friend (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During his address, the president drew laughter and warm applause from the assembled lawmakers and dignitaries by recounting their famous 2015 primary feud—including the memorable moment Trump publicly broadcast Graham's personal cell phone number on live television.

"It was Lindsey who had the last laugh because while I blew up his phone for one day, we became great friends, and Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years," Trump reminisced to the congregation during his tribute.

The late senator was being remembered for his decades of service in the U.S. Senate and his hawkish foreign policy leadership prior to his death from an aortic dissection earlier this month.

Despite the White House's swift denial, the viral debate underscores the intense, hyper-microscoped media scrutiny that surrounds major public appearances by political figures, where even a momentary pause or closed eyes can instantly spark a worldwide social media storm.