Atlanta man who gave border control officers 'duress passcode' for his phone facing federal charges
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Atlanta man who gave border control officers 'duress passcode' for his phone facing federal charges

Samuel Tunick had his cellphone seized by US Customs and Border Protection

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Technology, US News, Georgia, Phones

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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