The Idaho Murders: A full timeline of the quadruple college killings as Netflix releases new doc
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The Idaho Murders: A full timeline of the quadruple college killings as Netflix releases new doc

Netflix producer Joe Berlinger said the case struck 'a very deep nerve'

Chloe Jackson

Chloe Jackson

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Topics: Crime, True crime

Chloe Jackson
Chloe Jackson