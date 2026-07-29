Department of War mocked over ‘insane' AI prompt spotted in new images but it could have another meaning

People online have been left dumbstruck after noticing something in the Department of War's social media post that they think makes it 'insane' and putting everyone's lives at risk.

It wouldn't be another day on Earth without someone getting upset with the Trump Administration for doing something controversial.

But this time, it involves the use of AI and war strategy.

Revealing the launch of its new generative AI platform at the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office for the Department of War team, apparently, it is specifically designed to assist the military via Elon Musk's Grok, Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

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Named GenAI.MIL, it's allegedly being used to allow Sailors to be unloaded of 'heavy burdens on the watchfloor'.

However, the accompanying images on the announcement post have caught traction – and not in a good way.

The Department of War was mocked over its latest AI posts (X/@DoWCTO)

Social media users were quick to note that in an image of a military official using a company laptop and the new AI platform, was clearly displaying his AI prompt in the middle of his screen, and it's a phrase you're probably not used to governments asking AI.

On user reposted the picture with the caption: "I NEED [J]HELP BUILDING AN AGENT TO CREATE A WAR."

The shocking phrase is what appears to be written in the search bar of the engine, and social media users have been left with a deep feeling of dread.

For many, the use of AI to start wars is unfathomable, with one X user writing that it feels more like a fictional plot than real-life: "Asking AI to help create a war is F***** INSANE! Like comic book villain levels of insane! And this is an official US government account??? We're all going to be dead soon."

Another joked: "'Let's get some work done' first task: start world war 3 productivity unlocked."

Someone else said: "Bro skipped world peace and went straight to the final boss."





However, others were quick to point out that what appears to be 'WAR' on the laptop screen, could be an acronym for a document.

"Weekly activity report," wrote one, as another said: "Weekly action report. Next."

Anyway, that wasn't the only AI prompt to be taken notice of, as two other previous questions had been seen on the left-hand panel on the screen of the GenAI platform.

One user claimed one read 'motorcycle accident report,' as another alleged there was a prompt asking about the 'FIFA free kick wall rules' for the 2026 World Cup.

It explained its plans in a post in part: "The @CDAODoW's http://GenAI.mil Task Force recently embedded with the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to directly push frontier AI capabilities into an operational environment.

"Over a four-day period, the http://GenAI.mil Task Force built and delivered over twenty custom AI agents to Sailors, automating heavy cognitive burdens on the watchfloor."

Then, just today (July 29), the DOW released another update on the launch, revealing 'the CDAO is releasing Gemini 3.6 Flash to the @DeptofWar this week.'

It added: "Gemini 3.6 Flash delivers a major step up in coding, knowledge work, and complex document parsing. Highly efficient, secure, and state-of-the-art tools directly into the hands of warfighters."

Let's wait and see what comes of it.

UNILAD reached out to the Department of War for comment.