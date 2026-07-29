Department of War mocked over ‘insane' AI prompt spotted in new images but it could have another meaning
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Department of War mocked over ‘insane' AI prompt spotted in new images but it could have another meaning

The DOW revealed its plans to use AI in its war department in a post on X on July 28

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong

Topics: Military, US News, Artificial Intelligence

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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