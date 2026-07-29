'Homicide' warning text sent to Idaho students before Bryan Kohberger survivors learned their roommates had died
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'Homicide' warning text sent to Idaho students before Bryan Kohberger survivors learned their roommates had died

Netflix's new three-part documentary shines a light on Kohberger's alleged addiction and terrifying internet searches

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime, Idaho, Netflix, Bryan Kohberger

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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