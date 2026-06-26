Olympic gold medalist and American alpine skiing legend Bode Miller has been completely cleared of all legal trouble after an Idaho prosecutor officially agreed to dismiss every criminal charge stemming from a June traffic stop.

The 48-year-old six-time Olympic medalist found himself at the center of a media firestorm earlier this month following his arrest on June 6, 2026, in Fremont County, Idaho.

According to initial court documents, the world-champion athlete was slapped with two misdemeanor charges: one for possession of a controlled substance and a second for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The initial probable cause statement filed by the Fremont County Sheriff's Department alleged that an officer had discovered Miller in possession of a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

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Miller was booked into custody, released on a $5,000 cash bond, and immediately entered a plea of not guilty to both charges, adamantly maintaining his complete innocence from the outset.

Now, Miller has achieved total legal vindication.

The Olympian was arrested earlier this month (DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, his defense attorney, Jeromy Stafford, confirmed that Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake has officially thrown out the entire case.

“No drugs were found on Bode's person,” Stafford stated in an official email, according to East Idaho News. “After speaking with the Prosecuting Attorney for Fremont County, Idaho, Lindsey Blake, she has agreed to dismiss all charges against Bode Miller.”

The prosecutor's decision to drop the case in the "interest of justice" perfectly aligns with the real-time explanation Miller shared with his fans on social media shortly after the initial headlines broke.

The skiing icon explained that the entire ordeal began as a routine traffic enforcement stop when he was pulled over by local deputies for accelerating while attempting to pass another vehicle on an Idaho highway.

However, the situation quickly escalated due to items carried by a passenger riding in his vehicle.

“My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession, which I was unaware of,” Miller explained to his followers on Instagram.

“We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

All charges were dropped on Wednesday (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Legal representatives later confirmed that the passenger explicitly acknowledged sole ownership of the contraband, proving that Miller had absolutely no knowledge or possession of any illegal substances.

Facing a lack of evidence tying the Olympian to the items, the prosecutor’s office formally withdrew the charges.

With the misdemeanor charges officially wiped from his record, Miller avoids a potentially damaging criminal conviction, allowing the brief legal saga to head toward a quiet, definitive conclusion.

Regarded widely as one of the most compelling, naturally gifted, and dominant alpine ski racers in United States history, Miller’s legendary career spans decades of historic triumphs.

He captured a staggering six Olympic medals across his iconic runs—including a crowning gold medal performance in the super-combined event at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

Alongside his Olympic hardware, Miller retired from elite competition with four World Championship gold medals, two overall World Cup titles, and 33 individual World Cup victories, sealing his status as a first-ballot legend of winter sports.