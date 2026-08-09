Woman left 'permanently disfigured' after hospital mistakingly removes part of her genitalia

A woman was left 'terrified' and 'permanently disfigured' in her pelvic region after a hospital in Melbourne mistook her for another patient.

Debra Buchanan says she has 'lost all confidence' in doctors and is now 'anxious' about seeking medical care, after undergoing surgery by mistake during what was supposed to be a routine procedure.

The grandmother had been admitted to the Joan Kirner Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Sunshine Hospital to have a cancerous skin tag removed from her pelvic area.

But she woke up in horror after realizing a large portion of her external genitalia had been removed.

Advert

After getting her completely confused with another patient who happened to have the same first name, the hospital allegedly discharged her with little explanation about what actually happened.

And having worked as a dental nurse for many years, she found the hospital's practice of staff using first names to be a rather peculiar way of doing things.

Speaking with A Current Affair, she said: "I got a little bit to say that because of the two Debras, and also they were understaffed at the time. I found it very difficult to listen to.

"I was terrified. Every time I have to go to the doctor, anxious; I’ve lost my confidence."

The grandmother has 'lost all confidence'. (A Current Affair)

Buchanan, who has been scarred for life from the operation, added: "You can’t make a mistake on a person. It’s not like breaking a cup. It’s life to them."

"Can you explain why I’m bleeding so badly?" is what Buchanan reportedly said after waking up from the surgery.

A nurse responded: "Oh, that’s part of the operation."

"What operation?’ I said, 'I had it on here,' and as I touched it, it was still there."

Her lawyer, Erin Monsalve, noted that the situation was almost unfathomable.

"The fact that she was never consulted nor consented appropriately for the surgery prior to it taking place, and I think that’s one of the biggest things that it boils down to," she stated.

Her lawyer claimed the situation was almost unbelievable. (A Current Affair)

Western Health chief operating officer John Ferraro added in a statement: "Due to our obligations to protect patient privacy and confidentiality, we are unable to comment on the care of any individual patient.

"In line with Victoria’s Statutory Duty of Candour requirements, where a patient adverse event has occurred, we provide an apology, meet with the patient, undertake a review of the incident, and share the findings and actions taken to help prevent a recurrence."

Despite feeling incredibly anxious to go back under anaesthetic to have the cancerous skin tag removed, Buchanan noted that the procedure has now been safely carried out.